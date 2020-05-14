BMS: Full refund or credit will be offered as racing returns without fans May 30-31

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WJHL) — NASCAR announced its next installment of races, which includes two events at Bristol Motor Speedway, but no fans will be in attendance.

Racing will return to BMS on Saturday, May 30 with a 160-mile Xfinity Series race. The Cup series will take the track on Sunday, May 31 for a 266-mile race.

Both races will begin at 3:30 p.m. and will be broadcast on FS1.

Here is the list of announced events:

NASCAR also announced the postponement of events at Kansas Speedway (May 30-31), Michigan International Speedway (June 5-7), the NASCAR Xfinity race at Mid-Ohio (May 30), and the Gander Trucks Series race at Texas Motor Speedway (June 5).

The announcement comes as NASCAR prepares to return to racing this Sunday at Darlington Raceway. The race will be broadcast on FOX with the green flag scheduled to drop at 3:30 p.m.

NASCAR says the remainder of the adjusted schedule will be announced at a later date.

In a virtual news conference Thursday, BMS Executive Vice President and General Manager, Jerry Caldwell, discussed how they will move forward with previously purchased tickets for this year’s race.

“It’s the bittersweet part of this. We’re excited to be able to host racing but we’re going to miss all of those fans here. For ticket holders, we are offering a 120 percent credit return for this season or next season tickets to any Speedway Motor Sports NASCAR Race or they can request a full refund, ” Caldwell said.

It was asked during Thursday’s briefing if fans would be able to tailgate in parking lots at Bristol Motor Speedway during May’s race.

Caldwell said in part, “Unfortunately, no. We won’t be able to allow anyone else on our property. That requires more personnel and we’re not going to be able to do that at this time,” Caldwell said.

You can watch the entire news briefing on our WJHL Facebook page below.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.