BMS: Socially-distanced capacity reached for Saturday’s truck race, qualifying

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The limited grandstand seating capacity has been reached for Saturday’s Camping World Truck Series qualifying and race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The speedway announced Wednesday that a limited number of tickets are still available for Friday’s Bush’s Beans Practice Day, which will feature practice sessions for both the NASCAR Cup Series and Truck Series.

Sunday’s Food City Dirt Race sold out back in January.

It will be the Cup Series’ first race on dirt in more than 50 years.