BMS Race Week Parties return for Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race in August

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — BMS’ Race Week Parties are back!

Just in time for the 2019 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race Week festivities, Kingsport, Johnson City and Bristol are partnering with Food City to launch the Race Week Parties.

According to a release from Bristol Motor Speedway, the party circuit will launch in Kingsport on Monday night, August 12.

Johnson City will host the parties Tuesday night, August 13.

On Wednesday, August 14, Food City Family Race Night is back in Bristol.

“We are excited about the return of Food City Family Race Night to State Street,” said Kevin Stafford, vice president of marketing for Food City. “The downtown event has been very successful over the years and we are looking forward to returning to State Street this year. It’s all about bringing families and the community together.”

After the three nights of parties, the short track racing begins in Bristol Motor Speedway on Thursday, August 15.

More details about each of the parties will be revealed at a press conference July 10.