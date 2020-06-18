BMS has less than a month to pull off a successful NASCAR All-Star event

Bristol, TN — The countdown has officially begun for the NASCAR all-star race to get the green flag on the high banks of the bristol motor speedway on July 15th at 7 pm.

This afternoon mayors from Bristol, Sullivan Co., Chamber of Commerce President, and track officials started the famed bristol chamber of commerce countdown clock in the heart of downtown Bristol.

The tradition-rich all-star event that pays $1 million to the winner will be held for the first time in NASCAR history at bristol motor speedway and while charlotte has at least a year to prepare for this race the world’s fastest half-mile oval has one month, but they don’t mind the challenge.

“If you think about what goes into hosting an all-star event, for any sport, is years of planning and host comities and all of these other things. And granted, we’re not going to be able to do everything that would normally go into an all star event for any sport, but we’re going to do a lot. And we’ve been given the gift and the opportunity to host the sport of NASCAR, host their all-star event, the event for the fans. To make sure we’re doing it in a safe and responsible way for our guests, our participants, and for the community, according to BMS President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell.”