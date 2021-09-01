BMS General Manager: Masks will need to be worn in elevators, on suite levels for night race

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Face masks will be required in elevators and on suite levels but not in outdoor areas at Bristol Motor Speedway during the upcoming night race.

Jerry Caldwell, the speedway’s general manager, is encouraging race fans to heed health officials’ recommendations for preventing the spread of COVID-19.

“Follow the CDC recommendations, let’s be safe and responsible as we go. Throw a mask in your pocket in case you need it, and if you’re going to suite level or in elevators you are going to have to wear a mask but otherwise just be safe and responsible, keep your distance and come have a good time,” Caldwell said.

The speedway grandstands will be open to full capacity for the upcoming NRA Night Race, which will take place on Saturday, Sept. 18.