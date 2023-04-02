BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – NASCAR will roll into Thunder Valley next weekend, but before it does, there was plenty of late model dirt racing going down at BMS on Saturday night.

Two different divisions, the Dirt Late Models Steel Block Bandits and the American All-Star Series, invaded the bullring for a chance to stand in victory lane.

There were a number of local racers in the mix on Saturday, including Blountville’s Steve Litz, as well as Johnson City’s Tim Maupin.

In the end, Rockbridge Baths, Virginia native Tyler Bare took home the Steel Block Bandits feature race trophy, while the American All-Star Series feature race trophy was claimed by familiar face, Ricky Weiss. The win was Weiss’ second at BMS.