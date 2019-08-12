Blackburn, Carrico named race officials for Food City 300

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) and Virginia State Senator Bill Carrico (R-Bristol) will serve as race officials for this Friday’s Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Blackburn will be grand marshal and deliver the command for drivers to start their engines.

Carrico will be in the flag stand to wave the green flag at the start of the race. The state senator announced his retirement earlier this year.

The green flag will drop for the Xfinity Series Food City 300 at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the Tri-Cities region, follow News Channel 11 on Facebook and Twitter.

Latest News: