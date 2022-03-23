Bristol, TN — For the first time ever in NASCAR’s modern era they will race on Easter Sunday when the green flag drops for the Food City Dirt Race on April 17, but until that day arrives there will still be racing to start this weekend.

This weekend some of the best dirt racers in the country will be in town for the second-annual Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway.

This year’s Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals is a two-week event, with five classes from March 20th to April 2nd.

One of the guys to keep your eyes on is Brandon Overton better known as “Big Sexy” from Evans, Georgia.

The driver of the No. 76 Super Late Model won 31 featured races last season, but not Bristol, however this time he would like to cross that off his bucket list…

“It’s a different animal for sure it so big and banked most of the tracks we go to are that banked it takes a totally different set up but it’s cool getting down in the infield looking up and seeing all the people it’s a great place I’ve been in there when it was asphalt bit to see it now looks a little different but it’s cool.”