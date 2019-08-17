Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race: What you need to know

BRISTOL, TN – AUGUST 18: Kyle Larson, driver of the #42 DC Solar Chevrolet, leads a pack of cars during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on August 18, 2018 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Sarah Crabill/Getty Images)

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s finally here – The 2019 Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway!

Last night, Tyler Reddick won the Food City 300, even though his car’s failed inspections put him last in the field at the start of the race.

Tonight, it’s time for America’s Night Race!

Race Time

The Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race starts at 7:30 p.m. and driver introductions start at 7.

Ticket Information

Tickets for tonight’s race range from $70 – $185, depending on the section.

To select a stadium section, view prices and purchase tickets, visit BMS tickets purchasing website.

Ticket offices open at the Bruton Smith Building at 9 a.m.

Ticket Booth 9 opens at noon, and booths 2, 3, 13 and 16 will open at 1 p.m.

Night Race Forecast

The weather could not be better for tonight’s race!

It will be a warm day, and it might still be a little toasty at the start of the race, but after a few laps, the evening should be perfect!

Driver Appearances

Kevin Harvick will appear at Food City in Blountville, TN on Highway 394 at 10 a.m. The first 100 people with wristbands will be admitted, and distribution of wristbands starts at 8 a.m.

Martin Truex and Ryan Newman will appear at the Bass Pro Shops in Bristol, TN at 11 a.m.

Bubba Wallace will make an appearance at the Chevrolet Display at 3:45 p.m.

Austin Dillon will appear at the Chevrolet Display at 4:05 p.m.

Pre-Race Activities

The Kids and Fan Zones open at 10 a.m. and will remain open until 7 p.m.

The Speedway Children’s Charities Cornhole qualifiers start in the Fan Zone at noon, and the actual tournament will begin there at 3 p.m.

For those 18 and older, Bristol’s Parking Lot Party will start at noon and go until 7 p.m.

Concerts

The Corbette Jackson Concert will take place on the Pre-Race Pit Stop Stage at 2:30 and 3:45 p.m.

Tim Dugger’s concert will start on the Pre-Race Pit Stop stage at 4:30 p.m.

The Travis Denning Pre-Race Concert starts at 5:45 and goes until 6:45 p.m.

Parking

The South, North, Dragway, Copperhead Rd. and Speedway Parking lots all open at 6:00 a.m.

BMS Parking Lot A opens at 7:00 a.m.

All parking is first-come, first-served, and space-saving is not allowed, so groups should arrive together.

For questions about parking, call 866-415-4158.

For even more information and a countdown to the green flag, visit BMS’s website.