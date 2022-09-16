BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — NASCAR Cup Series drivers will hit the concrete banks of Bristol Motor Speedway for this weekend’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race.

The race will once again serve as a cutoff race for the Cup Series Playoffs. The current field of 16 drivers will be reduced to 12. Christopher Bell is the only driver who has clinched a spot in the next round.

Heading into Saturday’s race, the four drivers below the cutoff line are Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon, Chase Briscoe, and Kevin Harvick.

Cup Series Playoffs standings going into Bristol

Aric Almirola, who is not a playoff contender, won the pole in qualifying Saturday. Four playoff contenders make up the rest of the top five, with Chase Briscoe starting second followed by Alex Bowman, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson (full starting lineup below).

Here’s what you need to know ahead of Saturday night’s race:

Race: Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Location: Bristol Motor Speedway

When: Saturday, Sept. 17

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: USA, 6:30 p.m. ET

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 266.5 miles (500 laps)

  • Stage 1 ends on Lap 125
  • Stage 2 ends on Lap 250

Weather: Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a high of 83 degrees and a low of 54 overnight.

Starting Lineup – Bass Pro Shops Night Race

PosVehicleDriverTeamTimeSpeed
110Aric AlmirolaFord BlueOval City Ford14.946128.382
214Chase Briscoe (P)Magical Vacation Planner Ford14.968128.193
348Alex Bowman (P)Ally Chevrolet14.97128.176
411Denny Hamlin (P)FedEx Ground Toyota14.972128.159
55Kyle Larson (P)HendrickCars.com Chevrolet15.001127.911
612Ryan Blaney (P)Menards/Pennzoil Ford15.008127.852
74Kevin Harvick (P)Busch Light Ford15.03127.665
820Christopher Bell (P)Yahoo! Toyota15.057127.436
92Austin Cindric # (P)Freightliner Ford15.078127.258
106Brad KeselowskiKohler Generators Ford15.083127.216
1141Cole CusterAutodesk/HaasTooling.com Ford15.047127.52
121Ross Chastain (P)Worldwide Express Chevrolet15.051127.487
1316AJ Allmendinger(i)Action Industries Chevrolet15.092127.14
1445Bubba Wallace (P)MoneyLion Toyota15.096127.107
1522Joey Logano (P)Shell Pennzoil Ford15.125126.863
1624William Byron (P)Acronis Chevrolet15.153126.628
178Tyler Reddick (P)Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet15.159126.578
1834Michael McDowellLove’s Travel Stops Ford15.176126.436
1931Justin HaleyLeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet15.182126.387
2017Chris BuescherFastenal Ford15.184126.37
2118Kyle Busch (P)M&M’s Toyota15.188126.337
2219Martin Truex Jr.Bass Pro Shops Toyota15.22126.071
239Chase Elliott (P)Hooters Chevrolet15.248125.839
2443Erik JonesU.S. Air Force Chevrolet15.265125.699
2523Ty Gibbs(i)Monster Energy Toyota15.266125.691
2647Ricky Stenhouse Jr.Kroger/Thomas’ Chevrolet15.379124.768
2721Harrison Burton #Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford15.382124.743
283Austin Dillon (P)Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet15.388124.695
2999Daniel Suarez (P)Tootsies Orchid Lounge Chevrolet15.39124.678
3038Todd Gilliland #Long John Silver’s Ford15.45124.194
317Corey LaJoieSchluter Systems Chevrolet15.451124.186
3251Cody WareNurtec ODT Ford15.46124.114
3378BJ McLeod(i)Down N Dirty Ford15.501123.786
3442Ty DillonEG3 Technologies Chevrolet15.604122.968
3577Landon Cassill(i)Zeigler Auto/LoJack Chevrolet15.684122.341
3615JJ Yeley(i)World Supercross Championship Ford15.722122.046