BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — NASCAR Cup Series drivers will hit the concrete banks of Bristol Motor Speedway for this weekend’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race.
The race will once again serve as a cutoff race for the Cup Series Playoffs. The current field of 16 drivers will be reduced to 12. Christopher Bell is the only driver who has clinched a spot in the next round.
Heading into Saturday’s race, the four drivers below the cutoff line are Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon, Chase Briscoe, and Kevin Harvick.
Aric Almirola, who is not a playoff contender, won the pole in qualifying Saturday. Four playoff contenders make up the rest of the top five, with Chase Briscoe starting second followed by Alex Bowman, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson (full starting lineup below).
Here’s what you need to know ahead of Saturday night’s race:
Race: Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Location: Bristol Motor Speedway
When: Saturday, Sept. 17
Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
TV: USA, 6:30 p.m. ET
Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)
Distance: 266.5 miles (500 laps)
- Stage 1 ends on Lap 125
- Stage 2 ends on Lap 250
Weather: Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a high of 83 degrees and a low of 54 overnight.
Starting Lineup – Bass Pro Shops Night Race
|Pos
|Vehicle
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Speed
|1
|10
|Aric Almirola
|Ford BlueOval City Ford
|14.946
|128.382
|2
|14
|Chase Briscoe (P)
|Magical Vacation Planner Ford
|14.968
|128.193
|3
|48
|Alex Bowman (P)
|Ally Chevrolet
|14.97
|128.176
|4
|11
|Denny Hamlin (P)
|FedEx Ground Toyota
|14.972
|128.159
|5
|5
|Kyle Larson (P)
|HendrickCars.com Chevrolet
|15.001
|127.911
|6
|12
|Ryan Blaney (P)
|Menards/Pennzoil Ford
|15.008
|127.852
|7
|4
|Kevin Harvick (P)
|Busch Light Ford
|15.03
|127.665
|8
|20
|Christopher Bell (P)
|Yahoo! Toyota
|15.057
|127.436
|9
|2
|Austin Cindric # (P)
|Freightliner Ford
|15.078
|127.258
|10
|6
|Brad Keselowski
|Kohler Generators Ford
|15.083
|127.216
|11
|41
|Cole Custer
|Autodesk/HaasTooling.com Ford
|15.047
|127.52
|12
|1
|Ross Chastain (P)
|Worldwide Express Chevrolet
|15.051
|127.487
|13
|16
|AJ Allmendinger(i)
|Action Industries Chevrolet
|15.092
|127.14
|14
|45
|Bubba Wallace (P)
|MoneyLion Toyota
|15.096
|127.107
|15
|22
|Joey Logano (P)
|Shell Pennzoil Ford
|15.125
|126.863
|16
|24
|William Byron (P)
|Acronis Chevrolet
|15.153
|126.628
|17
|8
|Tyler Reddick (P)
|Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen Chevrolet
|15.159
|126.578
|18
|34
|Michael McDowell
|Love’s Travel Stops Ford
|15.176
|126.436
|19
|31
|Justin Haley
|LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet
|15.182
|126.387
|20
|17
|Chris Buescher
|Fastenal Ford
|15.184
|126.37
|21
|18
|Kyle Busch (P)
|M&M’s Toyota
|15.188
|126.337
|22
|19
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Bass Pro Shops Toyota
|15.22
|126.071
|23
|9
|Chase Elliott (P)
|Hooters Chevrolet
|15.248
|125.839
|24
|43
|Erik Jones
|U.S. Air Force Chevrolet
|15.265
|125.699
|25
|23
|Ty Gibbs(i)
|Monster Energy Toyota
|15.266
|125.691
|26
|47
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Kroger/Thomas’ Chevrolet
|15.379
|124.768
|27
|21
|Harrison Burton #
|Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford
|15.382
|124.743
|28
|3
|Austin Dillon (P)
|Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet
|15.388
|124.695
|29
|99
|Daniel Suarez (P)
|Tootsies Orchid Lounge Chevrolet
|15.39
|124.678
|30
|38
|Todd Gilliland #
|Long John Silver’s Ford
|15.45
|124.194
|31
|7
|Corey LaJoie
|Schluter Systems Chevrolet
|15.451
|124.186
|32
|51
|Cody Ware
|Nurtec ODT Ford
|15.46
|124.114
|33
|78
|BJ McLeod(i)
|Down N Dirty Ford
|15.501
|123.786
|34
|42
|Ty Dillon
|EG3 Technologies Chevrolet
|15.604
|122.968
|35
|77
|Landon Cassill(i)
|Zeigler Auto/LoJack Chevrolet
|15.684
|122.341
|36
|15
|JJ Yeley(i)
|World Supercross Championship Ford
|15.722
|122.046