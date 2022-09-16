BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — NASCAR Cup Series drivers will hit the concrete banks of Bristol Motor Speedway for this weekend’s Bass Pro Shops Night Race.

The race will once again serve as a cutoff race for the Cup Series Playoffs. The current field of 16 drivers will be reduced to 12. Christopher Bell is the only driver who has clinched a spot in the next round.

Heading into Saturday’s race, the four drivers below the cutoff line are Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon, Chase Briscoe, and Kevin Harvick.

Cup Series Playoffs standings going into Bristol

Aric Almirola, who is not a playoff contender, won the pole in qualifying Saturday. Four playoff contenders make up the rest of the top five, with Chase Briscoe starting second followed by Alex Bowman, Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson (full starting lineup below).

Here’s what you need to know ahead of Saturday night’s race:

Race: Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Location: Bristol Motor Speedway

When: Saturday, Sept. 17

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: USA, 6:30 p.m. ET

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 266.5 miles (500 laps)

Stage 1 ends on Lap 125

Stage 2 ends on Lap 250

Weather: Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Saturday with a high of 83 degrees and a low of 54 overnight.

Starting Lineup – Bass Pro Shops Night Race