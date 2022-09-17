BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Chris Buescher kept Chase Elliot at bay to win the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday night.

Buescher, who had led for over 100 laps earlier in the race, retook the lead from playoff contender Christopher Bell after a late caution.

Elliot finished second followed by William Byron, Christopher Bell, and Kyle Larson.

Four drivers were eliminated from the Cup Series Playoffs: Tyler Reddick, Kyle Busch, Austin Dillon, and Kevin Harvick.

Cup Series Playoffs Standings

Chase Elliot Joey Logano Ross Chastain Kyle Larson William Byron Denny Hamlin Christopher Bell Ryan Blaney Chase Briscoe Alex Bowman Daniel Suarez Austin Cindric

UP NEXT: The Cup Series heads to Texas Motor Speedway next Sunday.