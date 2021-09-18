Allmendinger slides past Cindric to steal Bristol Food City 300 win, title

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) - Tennessee High School lost one of its own this week, but before their football game on the road at David Crockett High School, they found sympathy and tribute.

Tennessee High player and student Micah Montgomery drowned at South Holston Lake on Sunday. David Crockett paid tribute to Montgomery by painting the 20 yard line markers in Tennessee High maroon. Montgomery wore No. 20 for the Vikings.