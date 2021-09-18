Allmendinger slides past Cindric to steal Bristol Food City 300 win, title

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) – AJ Allmendinger slid past Austin Cindric in overtime Friday night at Bristol Motor Speedway to win both the NASCAR Xfinity Series race and the regular-season championship. Cindric was attempting to win two regular-season titles in a row. He and Allmendinger open the Xfinity playoffs next week tied for the lead. The frenzied final lap saw Allmendinger, Cindric, and Justin Allgaier swap the lead three-wide several times until finally Allmendinger and Cindric crashed across the finish line.