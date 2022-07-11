Abingdon, VA — If you listened close enough as you drove past Abingdon today, you could probably still hear the #75 Henderson Food Country Chevy truck team celebrating.

That’s because over the weekend part-time driver Parker Kilgerman drove this truck which was back in the shop in Abingdon this morning to it’s first victory since 2017. Kligerman led 56 of the 67 laps on the 2.258-mile circuit, taking the O’Reilly Auto Parts 150 by a 0.119-second margin of victory for his first win of the season, his first at Mid-Ohio and the third of his Camping World Trucks series career. Abingdon native and longtime crew chief Chris Carrier said this win was for everyone in the company.

“This team, this company, this driver, the people around me, the people that are apart of this, I’m gonna say our Food Country employees, our store managers, our supervision team, all the people that make this happen and allow us to do this, they deserve this. And that is a very gratifying feeling for me. That they deserve this. They deserve to kind of bask in this joy. They deserve to know that what we’ve been doing here is worth it.”