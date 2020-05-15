60TH RUNNING OF FOOD CITY 500 RESCHEDULED FOR SUNDAY, MAY 31 AT BMS

BRISTOL, TN — It will be a summer in the south for NASCAR. the stock car series says it will stick to Tennessee, Georgia, Virginia, Florida, and Alabama for June races _ all of them without fans.

This afternoon NASCAR announced in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, races will take place on the famed all-concrete high-banks without spectators in attendance on May 30 and 31st as part of NASCAR’s effort to bring live competition back to a worldwide broadcast audience…

while the track is disappointed fans will not be able to attend.

they are glad to be back and hope to put on a good show for all of those watching on tv.

“I think it will do a lot for us here at BMS just for a moral standpoint but for the sport of NASCAR just to be able to get action on the track to get live racing back on tv and to be one of the first major sports back on I think is his huge for our sport and maybe other fans who have not watched NASCAR racing will tune in we are excited about that according to Jerry Caldwell, executive vice president, and general manager, Bristol Motor Speedway. “