Blountville, TN — there can not be a race at bristol without first an event or events to raise money for the children in our area. The 27th annual Speedway Children’s charities took place this morning at the Tri-Cities golf club in Blountville.

Golfers teed it up and helped raise money for a combined 18 counties in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.

“We gave a little over $700,000 back to 70 organizations. And so that meets needs for food and security, for shelter, for clothing, for those who’ve been abused, for kids in foster care, for after school care programs. So we’re again meeting everything along the gamut that meets direct and critical need of children.”

Without the 700 thousand dollars from Speedway Children’s Charities each year many of these orginzations would not be able to open their doors.