BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 25th annual Speedway Children’s Charities Golf Tournament presented by Baker’s Construction Services took place this morning at the Tri-Cities golf course in Blountville.

Over 100 golfers came out to enjoy the course and raise around 35-thousand dollars for the Speedway Children’s Charities. The best thing is — all the money is kept right here in this area.

“So we want them to come out and have a great time and have a fun time playing golf but also while doing it they are making a difference in the lives of thousands of people in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia,” said Claudia Byrd, the executive director of Speedway Children’s Charities’ Bristol chapter. “And we remind them that having fun is great for us but we want them also never forget the reason they are here.”