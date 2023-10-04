BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — When NASCAR returns to Bristol Motor Speedway in the spring, not only will the racing take place on concrete, but it will be earlier in the year as well.

For the past three years, the spring race at Bristol has been on dirt, and for the past two, it has also taken place on Easter Sunday.

The speedway already announced weeks ago that the 2024 spring race would be run on concrete once again, but another change was revealed Wednesday when NASCAR released its 2024 schedule — the race will take place in March, on St. Patrick’s Day weekend instead of Easter.

The Cup Series will return to Bristol for the Food City 500 on Sunday, March 17 with the race scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. Race weekend will kick off the night before, when the Craftsman Truck Series takes to the high banks for the Weather Guard Truck Race at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 16.

According to the speedway, the Food City 500 will feature a late-80s and early-90 theme, with special activities, tributes, and appearances planned. The race logo will be a throwback to the original one used for the inaugural Food City 500 in 1992.

(Courtesy of Bristol Motor Speedway)

“NASCAR Nation is in for a real treat this spring when we go back to the future to 1992 and celebrate the beginnings of our partnership with our friends at Food City by having some fun in a nostalgic way with the Food City 500,” Bristol Motor Speedway President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell said. “NASCAR fans and many in the industry have said they wanted to see a return of the tradition-rich Sunday afternoon racing on Bristol’s famed concrete high-banks and we are happy to deliver.”

The Bass Pro Shops Night Race will take place on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 7:30 p.m. and will continue to serve as the elimination race for the Round of 16 in the Cup Series Playoffs. Race week will include the UNOH 200 Truck Series race on Thursday, Sept. 19, and the Food City 300 Xfinity Series on Friday, Sept. 20.

“America’s Night Race weekend will move one weekend later in September and continue to feature pivotal NASCAR Playoff racing in the Cup Series and Craftsman Truck Series and we are proud to once again host the regular season finale for the Xfinity Series,” Caldwell said. “The crown jewel Bass Pro Shops Night Race will remain in its traditional spot as the elimination cut-off race for the Round of 16 Playoffs in the Cup Series.”

2024 Bristol Motor Speedway NASCAR Schedule

Saturday, March 16

Weather Guard Truck Race

Craftsman Truck Series

8 p.m., FS1/MRN

Sunday, March 17

Food City 500

Cup Series

3:30 p.m., FOX/PRN

Thursday, Sept. 19

UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics

Craftsman Truck Series, race two in Round of 10 Playoffs

8 p.m., FS1/MRN

Friday, Sept. 20

Food City 300

Xfinity Series, regular season finale

7:30 p.m., USA Network/PRN

Saturday, Sept. 21

Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Cup Series, Round of 16 Playoff elimination race

7:30 p.m., USA Network/PRN

2024 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule