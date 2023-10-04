BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — When NASCAR returns to Bristol Motor Speedway in the spring, not only will the racing take place on concrete, but it will be earlier in the year as well.
For the past three years, the spring race at Bristol has been on dirt, and for the past two, it has also taken place on Easter Sunday.
The speedway already announced weeks ago that the 2024 spring race would be run on concrete once again, but another change was revealed Wednesday when NASCAR released its 2024 schedule — the race will take place in March, on St. Patrick’s Day weekend instead of Easter.
The Cup Series will return to Bristol for the Food City 500 on Sunday, March 17 with the race scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. Race weekend will kick off the night before, when the Craftsman Truck Series takes to the high banks for the Weather Guard Truck Race at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 16.
According to the speedway, the Food City 500 will feature a late-80s and early-90 theme, with special activities, tributes, and appearances planned. The race logo will be a throwback to the original one used for the inaugural Food City 500 in 1992.
“NASCAR Nation is in for a real treat this spring when we go back to the future to 1992 and celebrate the beginnings of our partnership with our friends at Food City by having some fun in a nostalgic way with the Food City 500,” Bristol Motor Speedway President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell said. “NASCAR fans and many in the industry have said they wanted to see a return of the tradition-rich Sunday afternoon racing on Bristol’s famed concrete high-banks and we are happy to deliver.”
The Bass Pro Shops Night Race will take place on Saturday, Sept. 21, at 7:30 p.m. and will continue to serve as the elimination race for the Round of 16 in the Cup Series Playoffs. Race week will include the UNOH 200 Truck Series race on Thursday, Sept. 19, and the Food City 300 Xfinity Series on Friday, Sept. 20.
“America’s Night Race weekend will move one weekend later in September and continue to feature pivotal NASCAR Playoff racing in the Cup Series and Craftsman Truck Series and we are proud to once again host the regular season finale for the Xfinity Series,” Caldwell said. “The crown jewel Bass Pro Shops Night Race will remain in its traditional spot as the elimination cut-off race for the Round of 16 Playoffs in the Cup Series.”
2024 Bristol Motor Speedway NASCAR Schedule
Saturday, March 16
Weather Guard Truck Race
Craftsman Truck Series
8 p.m., FS1/MRN
Sunday, March 17
Food City 500
Cup Series
3:30 p.m., FOX/PRN
Thursday, Sept. 19
UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics
Craftsman Truck Series, race two in Round of 10 Playoffs
8 p.m., FS1/MRN
Friday, Sept. 20
Food City 300
Xfinity Series, regular season finale
7:30 p.m., USA Network/PRN
Saturday, Sept. 21
Bass Pro Shops Night Race
Cup Series, Round of 16 Playoff elimination race
7:30 p.m., USA Network/PRN
2024 NASCAR Cup Series Schedule
|Date
|Race / Track
|Sunday, February 4
|Clash (L.A. Memorial Coliseum)
|Thursday, February 15
|Duel at Daytona
|Sunday, February 18
|DAYTONA 500
|Sunday, February 25
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|Sunday, March 3
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|Sunday, March 10
|Phoenix Raceway
|Sunday, March 17
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|Sunday, March 24
|COTA
|Sunday, March 31
|Richmond Raceway
|Sunday, April 7
|Martinsville Speedway
|Sunday, April 14
|Texas Motor Speedway
|Sunday, April 21
|Talladega Superspeedway
|Sunday, April 28
|Dover Motor Speedway
|Sunday, May 5
|Kansas Speedway
|Sunday, May 12
|Darlington Raceway
|Sunday, May 19
|All-Star Race (N. Wilkesboro)
|Sunday, May 26
|Charlotte Motor Speedway
|Sunday, June 2
|World Wide Technology Raceway
|Sunday, June 9
|Sonoma Raceway
|Sunday, June 16
|Iowa Speedway
|Sunday, June 23
|New Hampshire Motor Speedway
|Sunday, June 30
|Nashville Superspeedway
|Sunday, July 7
|Chicago Street Race
|Sunday, July 14
|Pocono Raceway
|Sunday, July 21
|Indianapolis Motor Speedway
|Sunday, August 11
|Richmond Raceway
|Sunday, August 18
|Michigan International Speedway
|Saturday, August 24
|Daytona International Speedway
|Sunday, September 1
|Darlington Raceway
|Sunday, September 8
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|Sunday, September 15
|Watkins Glen International
|Saturday, September 21
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|Sunday, September 29
|Kansas Speedway
|Sunday, October 6
|Talladega Superspeedway
|Sunday, October 13
|Charlotte Roval
|Sunday, October 20
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|Sunday, October 27
|Homestead-Miami Speedway
|Sunday, November 3
|Martinsville Speedway
|Sunday, November 10
|Phoenix Raceway