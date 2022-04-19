BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Not only will the 2023 spring race at Bristol Motor Speedway feature a dirt surface once again, but it will also be a night race.

Bristol Motor Speedway confirmed that it is preparing to host another spring night race on dirt next year.

“I’m so thankful for our owners, Bruton and Marcus Smith, allowing our Bristol Motor Speedway team to put on an amazing Easter celebration and NASCAR race weekend that exceeded our expectations with strong ticket sales and primetime viewership on FOX,” Jerry Caldwell, president and general manager of Bristol Motor Speedway, said in a statement. “Bristol Motor Speedway will prepare for a spring night race on dirt in 2023, giving the fans two great NASCAR shows on different surfaces.”

The dates for next year’s NASCAR events at the track will not be available until later this year.

Kyle Busch won Sunday night’s Food City Dirt Race after Chase Briscoe slid into race leader Tyler Reddick in the final turn on the last lap.