BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — For the fourth time, the Bass Pro Shops Night Race will serve as the first elimination race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

After the checkered flag waves on Saturday, the field of post-season contenders will be reduced from 16 to 12.

Two drivers have already raced their way into the Round of 12: Kyle Larson and Tyler Reddick. The remaining 14 will have to fight their way in. That will especially be the case for the four drivers who find themselves below the cutline heading into Bristol: Martin Truex Jr., Bubba Wallace, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and Michael McDowell.

Playoff standings going into Bristol

Meanwhile, Kevin Harvick finds himself right above the cutline. Saturday will be Harvick’s final Cup Series start at Bristol as a full-time driver, as he plans to retire following the 2023 season. The 2014 champion has amassed 60 Cup Series wins, including three at Bristol, over 23 years.

Bristol Motor Speedway is honoring Harvick’s career with a commemorative race program, which can be viewed online.

The start time for Saturday’s night race was moved up one hour, from 7:30 p.m. ET to 6:30 p.m. ET, due to the weather forecast. Parking lots will open at 11 a.m. and grandstand gates at 1 p.m. The garage will open at 2:30 p.m.

Race Info

Race: Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Date: Saturday, Sept. 16

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: USA

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 500 laps (266.5 miles)

Stages: 125 laps / 125 laps / 250 laps

Full race week schedule: Click here

Weather: Partly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening. High of 80 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies overnight with a continuing chance of showers. Low of 58 degrees.

Starting Lineup