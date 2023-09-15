BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — For the fourth time, the Bass Pro Shops Night Race will serve as the first elimination race in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

After the checkered flag waves on Saturday, the field of post-season contenders will be reduced from 16 to 12.

Two drivers have already raced their way into the Round of 12: Kyle Larson and Tyler Reddick. The remaining 14 will have to fight their way in. That will especially be the case for the four drivers who find themselves below the cutline heading into Bristol: Martin Truex Jr., Bubba Wallace, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., and Michael McDowell.

Playoff standings going into Bristol

Meanwhile, Kevin Harvick finds himself right above the cutline. Saturday will be Harvick’s final Cup Series start at Bristol as a full-time driver, as he plans to retire following the 2023 season. The 2014 champion has amassed 60 Cup Series wins, including three at Bristol, over 23 years.

Bristol Motor Speedway is honoring Harvick’s career with a commemorative race program, which can be viewed online.

The start time for Saturday’s night race was moved up one hour, from 7:30 p.m. ET to 6:30 p.m. ET, due to the weather forecast. Parking lots will open at 11 a.m. and grandstand gates at 1 p.m. The garage will open at 2:30 p.m.

Race Info

Race: Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Date: Saturday, Sept. 16

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: USA

Radio: PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR (Channel 90)

Distance: 500 laps (266.5 miles)

Stages: 125 laps / 125 laps / 250 laps

Full race week schedule: Click here

Weather: Partly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday afternoon and evening. High of 80 degrees. Mostly cloudy skies overnight with a continuing chance of showers. Low of 58 degrees.

Starting Lineup

PosVehicleDriverTeamTimeSpeed
120Christopher Bell (P)Reser’s Fine Foods Toyota15.109126.997
211Denny Hamlin (P)FedEx Freight Direct Toyota15.117126.93
324William Byron (P)Relay Payments Chevrolet15.187126.345
434Michael McDowell (P)Love’s/Delo Ford15.202126.22
519Martin Truex Jr. (P)Bass Pro Shops Toyota15.21126.154
66Brad Keselowski (P)Castrol Edge Ford15.233125.963
79Chase Elliott (P)NAPA Gold Filters Chevrolet15.239125.914
854Ty Gibbs #Monster Energy Toyota15.239125.914
923Bubba Wallace (P)Columbia Sportswear Company Toyota15.241125.897
107Corey LaJoieNEGU Chevrolet15.274125.625
1112Ryan Blaney (P)Advance Auto Parts Ford15.23125.988
1245Tyler Reddick (P)Jordan Brand Toyota15.245125.864
1348Alex BowmanAlly Chevrolet15.252125.806
1414Chase BriscoeRush Truck Centers/Cummins Ford15.264125.708
158Kyle Busch (P)Cheddar’s/ALSCO Uniforms Chevrolet15.282125.559
1642Carson Hocevar(i)Sunseeker Resort Chevrolet15.293125.469
1741Ryan PreeceOperating Engineers Ford15.306125.363
183Austin DillonBass Pro Shops Chevrolet15.312125.313
1931Justin HaleyMountain Dew Chevrolet15.343125.06
2017Chris Buescher (P)BuildSubmarines.com Ford15.345125.044
214Kevin Harvick (P)GEARWRENCH Ford15.354124.971
2216AJ AllmendingerBarger Precast Chevrolet15.362124.906
231Ross Chastain (P)Worldwide Express Chevrolet15.365124.881
2499Daniel SuarezAerial Recovery Chevrolet15.367124.865
2547Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (P)Scott Brand Chevrolet15.372124.824
2610Aric AlmirolaSmithfield/IHOP Ford15.372124.824
2751Ryan NewmanBiohaven/Jacob Co. Ford15.414124.484
2822Joey Logano (P)Shell Pennzoil Ford15.416124.468
292Austin CindricMenards/Monster Ford15.427124.379
3038Todd GillilandSpeedy Cash Ford15.433124.331
3143Erik JonesU.S. AIR FORCE Chevrolet15.494123.841
3221Harrison BurtonMotorcraft/Quick Lane Ford15.538123.491
3377Ty DillonGainbridge Chevrolet15.538123.491
3478BJ McLeod(i)FreedomWorksHere.com Chevrolet15.61122.921
3515JJ Yeley(i)Steakhouse Elite Burgers Ford15.793121.497
365Kyle Larson (P)Valvoline/Hendrickcars.com Chevrolet15.81121.366