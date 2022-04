BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kyle Larson won the first stage of the Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Larson took the lead on Lap 49 when race leader Chase Briscoe spun out after suffering a flat tire.

Ty Dillon finished the stage in second place, followed by Christopher Bell, Austin Dillon, and Kyle Busch.

Kyle Larson was the favorite coming into this race and he’s looking good, taking stage 1 pic.twitter.com/K2W4UL72ta — Jesse Krull (@JesseKrullWJHL) April 17, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.