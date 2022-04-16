BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Cup Series regular Joey Logano will be in the top spot when the green flag drops for Saturday night’s Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway.

The 2018 Cup Series champion won the pole through points he earned during one of four 15-lap qualifying races that took place Saturday afternoon.

Joey Logano (Photo: WJHL)

Ben Rhodes will start second, Stewart Friesen third, Parker Kligerman fourth, and Chandler Smith in fifth.

Logano will join three other Cup Series regulars in the Truck Series race: Chase Elliot in the No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet, Harrison Burton in the No. 17 Team DGR Ford, and Austin Dillon in the No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet.

The green flag is scheduled to drop at 8 p.m. ET.