Quarterback communication touted by Sanders in first fall scrimmage

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Plenty of young Bucs were out on the field Saturday night in ETSU’s first football scrimmage of the fall.

That can have an impact when a team is looking for its starting quarterback.

Coastal Carolina transfer Chance Thrasher provided the spark Saturday, going 5-9 for 41 yards and a touchdown.

Trey Mitchell and Tyler Riddell each finished with three completions, while Mitchell scrambled for 16 yards on two carries.

When the team moved to third-down offense, Riddell finished 4-5 for 41 yards.

Head Coach Randy Sanders had some praise for his quarterbacks after the scrimmage.

“The thing I was pleased with is we didn’t have any real communication issues, wasn’t like they called the play wrong or anything like that where I had to, ‘wait a minute, timeout, get in the huddle,’ which was good especially considering how many young guys were out there on the field, cause there were a lot of young guys out there, especially, getting a lot of reps,” he said. “I tried to get back, get out of the way and not coach them too much during the scrimmage and see what they’d do if I wasn’t behind them.”

The Bucs will be back on the field on Monday morning for the next team practice. It will be the team’s second full week.

