Pulaski Yankees outlast Elizabethton 7-4

ELIZABETHTON, TN – Both times the Pulaski Yankees scored, the Elizabethton Twins countered with two runs in the bottom of the inning. Neither time, however, the Twins could score more than the Yankees just had, falling 7-4 Sunday evening.

Pulaski struck Ben Gross for four runs in the first inning on three hits and a walk, but the Twins responded with two in the bottom half, on a two-run home run from Parker Phillips.

Both Gross and Yankees starter Randy Vasquez pitched scoreless frames in the second, third and fourth, but Pulaski struck for three more in the fifth, at the time making the score 7-2.

Charles Mack doubled home two runs in the fifth inning, those being the final two runs of the game, as neither team could score in the final four innings.

When Ben Gross and Steven Cruz combined for seven runs on seven hits and seven walks in the first 4.1 innings, Osiris German and Benjamin Dum were stellar for the final 4.2 innings, holding Pulaski scoreless on three hits with just one walk and eight strikeouts.

The biggest area of struggle for the Twins Sunday night was stranding runners on base. Elizabethton left 12 on over the nine innings, three times stranding the bases loaded to end the inning – the fifth, seventh and ninth innings.

Mack went 2-4 with two doubles and Matt Wallner walked twice, but the E-Twins as a team could only collect five hits, also making four errors in the losing effort.

Still winless against the Yankees this season, the Twins look to even the three-game series in Elizabethton Monday night, with Andriu Marin starting for the E-Twins and a 6:30 p.m. first pitch scheduled.