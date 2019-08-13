Pruitt sees improvement in Tennessee Vols defense

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – After the first scrimmage in pads and 10 days of practice in fall camp, Tennessee football coach Jeremy Pruitt said the Vols’ defense is improving.

But he’s still looking for improvements in the 2019 team.

“We have to do a better job of communicating to give ourselves a chance,” Pruitt said. “There is a certain standard we’re trying to get to. These guys understand what that standard is.”

Tennessee’s first game is just a little over two weeks away at 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 31 against Georgia State in Neyland Stadium.