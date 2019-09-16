Pruitt Pleased with Guarantano’s Play Under Center

The redshirt junior tossed for 142 yards and three touchdowns in the 45-0 victory over Chattanooga

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – After starting quarterback Jarrett Guarantano struggled against Georgia State and BYU, the redshirt junior found his groove against Chattanooga.

Guarantano threw for 142 yards and three touchdowns on seven of eight attempts. Head coach Jeremy Pruitt was pleased with his performance and will stick with him through thick and thin.

“Jarrett’s our quarterback and he’ll be our quarterback until we decide that he’s not, but he deserves to be our quarterback, he’s outplayed everybody,” Pruitt said.

Guarantano mentioned how his team prepared for the off the field intangibles.

“Going into this game we wanted to work hard on details and we wanted to work hard on toughness and I think we got some of that done, but going back to the drawing board, we have to go check out the tape and going into next week, we’re going to have a tough task and we’re going to have to learn from what we just did out there,” Guarantano said.

The Vols kickoff SEC play when they travel to No.9 Florida on Saturday.