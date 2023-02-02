Johnson City, TN — Addie Smith signed her letter of intent with Maryville College on February 1st in front of friends and family. Addie has been a four-year starter with the Providence Academy Knights and helped build their program to great success. While at Providence, Addie has broken into the top 10 leaderboard for digs, kills, assists, aces, and blocks. She is number 3 for aces (245) and assists (988). With our first year in TSSAA, Addie led the conference in hitting percentage and aces.

Addie has competed with Phoenix Rising Volleyball Club and has been named a 2 time All-Academic American, named to the AVCA Phenom list, And the JVA watchlist, AVCA All-Region team, and AVCA Best and Brightest Award. She has been a part of the National Honor Society and has a 4.25GPA. Coach Taylor (Fink) Goines says, “this is a very big milestone for our volleyball team. Addie is the first athlete that I’ve had in my time here at Providence to go on to the next level. It has been over 7 years since we’ve sent a volleyball player on. This shows that hard work and dedication to your team and to your dreams can pay off. I am excited for Addie and know she will do great things at Maryville.”