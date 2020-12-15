Prince Kollie named finalist for Dick Butkus Award

The David Crockett senior is one of the five finalists to win the award for the nations top high school linebacker

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – David Crockett senior linebacker and running back Prince Kollie was awarded Mr. Football for Class 5A, but the Notre Dame commit is aiming for a national honor as Kollie was named one of five finalists for the best high school linebacker in the nation.

The Pioneer wrapped up his season with 109 total tackles, including 11 for loss.

Prince Kollie 6’2” 208 David Crockett HS Jonesborough,Tennessee has been named as one of the five finalist for the Butkus Award. The award will be presented to the nations top high school linebacker. The 2019 award went to Oregon freshman Justin Flowe pic.twitter.com/XVLFQkXSNs — Tom Lemming (@LemmingReport) December 14, 2020

He’s a finalist along with Chief Borders (Heard County, Franklin, Ga.), Clemson commit Barrett Carter (North Gwinnett; Suwanee, Ga.), Alabama commit Deontae Lawson (Mobile Christian School; Mobile, Ala.), and Georgia commit Chaz Chambliss (Carrollton; Carrolton, Ga.).

The award is voted on by a committee of 51 professional, college, and high school scouts as well as veteran members of the media with the honor being announced on or before December 22.