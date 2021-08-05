Prince Kollie makes first NIL appearance in the Tri-Cities

LIMESTONE, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a busy summer at Notre Dame, former David Crockett linebacker Prince Kollie returned home to take advantage of the new name, image and likeness ruling.

The reigning Mr. Football award winner held a two-hour event Wednesday night at Mountain View Restaurant, where he took pictures and signed autographs for fans. Kollie signed everything from printed photos to year book pictures and even a jersey. The idea of getting money as a college athlete has grown on the former Pioneer.

“At first, I didn’t really think much about it, but it’s definitely grown in my head,” Kollie said.

He also presented his first personalized logo that features both a P and K combined into one symbol, along with a crown sitting on top of the P. Kollie knows what opportunities this new rule could present.

“It’s just really a huge opportunity for us to get rewarded for our hard work, get some money in our pockets for the tough things we go through during the season and stuff like that,” Kollie said. “So it’s just an opportunity for us to get rewarded for the things we do.”