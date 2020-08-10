President Trump retweets Clemson QB and hashtag ‘We Want To Play’

by: News Channel 11 Staff

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(WJHL)- Monday afternoon, President Donald Trump retweeted Clemson University’s quarterback in a show of support for having a college football season.

Trevor Lawrence, the quarterback at Clemson, first tweeted “#WeWantToPlay” on Sunday, along with many other college athletes and coaches that want a football season amid the pandemic.

President Trump said in a tweet Monday, “The student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be cancelled. #WeWantToPlay

College conferences around the country are weighing the decision of how or if college sports will be played this fall.

East Tennessee State University President Dr. Brian Noland said in a virtual news briefing with local media Monday that while a decision has not officially been made regarding fall contact sports in the Southern Conference, he believes it is “virtually impossible” sports will be played.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.

