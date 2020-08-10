President Trump retweets Clemson QB and hashtag ‘We Want To Play’

(WJHL)- Monday afternoon, President Donald Trump retweeted Clemson University’s quarterback in a show of support for having a college football season.
Trevor Lawrence, the quarterback at Clemson, first tweeted “#WeWantToPlay” on Sunday, along with many other college athletes and coaches that want a football season amid the pandemic.
President Trump said in a tweet Monday, “The student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be cancelled. #WeWantToPlay“
College conferences around the country are weighing the decision of how or if college sports will be played this fall.
East Tennessee State University President Dr. Brian Noland said in a virtual news briefing with local media Monday that while a decision has not officially been made regarding fall contact sports in the Southern Conference, he believes it is “virtually impossible” sports will be played.
