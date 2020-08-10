President Trump retweets Clemson QB and hashtag ‘We Want To Play’

President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

(WJHL)- Monday afternoon, President Donald Trump retweeted Clemson University’s quarterback in a show of support for having a college football season.

Trevor Lawrence, the quarterback at Clemson, first tweeted “#WeWantToPlay” on Sunday, along with many other college athletes and coaches that want a football season amid the pandemic.

We NEED football, the country NEEDS football! We understand the precautions we have to take every single day for this to happen and we are more than willing to do that. There’s been too much hard work put in to bring everything to a hault. #WeWantToPlay !!! — Spencer Rattler (@SpencerRattler) August 10, 2020

The decision to play should be made by COACHES and PLAYERS #WeWantToPlay — Noah Potter (@noah_potter10) August 10, 2020

I’d take a punch from @MikeTyson to be able to play#WeWantToPlay — Jake Venables (@_jakevenables) August 10, 2020

The way our student athletes have handled these uncertain times is incredible and our staff is so proud of them. As the Head Coach of @RazorbackFB #WeWantToPlay — Coach Sam Pittman (@CoachSamPittman) August 10, 2020

President Trump said in a tweet Monday, “The student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be cancelled. #WeWantToPlay“

The student-athletes have been working too hard for their season to be cancelled. #WeWantToPlay https://t.co/lI3CCKZ4ID — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2020

College conferences around the country are weighing the decision of how or if college sports will be played this fall.

East Tennessee State University President Dr. Brian Noland said in a virtual news briefing with local media Monday that while a decision has not officially been made regarding fall contact sports in the Southern Conference, he believes it is “virtually impossible” sports will be played.

