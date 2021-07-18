POWER COUPLE: Husband and wife each earn top spot at Crazy 8s race

Harrison Toney finished with a time of 25:01, while his wife Kerri crossed the finish line at 30:46

KINGSPORT, Tenn (WJHL) Like a lot of events, the world’s fastest 8k was impacted by COVID-19 with a cancellation that left world-class runners eager for 2021.

As a part of Kingsport’s 40th anniversary Fun Fest celebration, the Crazy 8s Road Race took to the streets of Kingsport Saturday night.

In the men’s category, Harrison Toney clocked in at 25.01 taking the number one spot.

When people say find a spouse that has the same hobbies as you, it is safe to say Harrison takes that to heart.

His wife Kerri Toney was the winner of the women’s race crossing the finish line in just over 30 minutes.

The Richmond couple truly gives the phrase “power couple” a whole new meaning.

Alex Crigger from Science Hill High School beat the highest ever known local finisher by coming in fifth.

This year marked a few changes from past races. For the first time, no prize money was given out and athletes were not invited to compete.