BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) - David Gravel swept the weekend of racing Sunday in the NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series by taking the checkered flag in a thrilling feature race at the World of Outlaws Bristol Throwdown, the first time the “Greatest Show on Dirt” has visited BMS in nearly two decades.

In other racing Sunday at dirt-transformed Bristol Motor Speedway, NASCAR Camping World Truck Series standout Stewart Friesen also made it a clean sweep for the weekend by taking the victory in the Super DIRTcar Series race.