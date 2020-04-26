Plenty of area players enter the NFL on the final day of the draft

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Only three area players were selected in the NFL draft through the first three rounds, but as Saturday got started, numerous players either heard their name called or got signed by NFL teams as free agents.

East Tennessee State defensive lineman Nasir Player wasn’t selected in any of the seven rounds, but as the draft wrapped up, it didn’t take long for the Columbia, South Carolina native to earn a spot with an NFL team.

The former Buc decided to stay with the same mascot, signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Player suited up in 12 games, chalking up 45 tackles with 10 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

It didn’t take long on Saturday as Appalachian State linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither got picked by the Cincinnati Bengals with the first pick in the fourth round. He earned Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year Award his senior campaign, starting all 14 games. He racked up 104 tackles, team-high 14.5 for loss, five sacks, one interception, eight pass breakups and one blocked kick.

Area football fans had to wait until the seventh round to see another familiar name get snatched off the board as Jauan Jennings was selected by the San Francisco 49ers.

The wide out played in 13 games, while racking up 969 yards and eight touchdowns on 59 receptions. During his time in Knoxville, the Murfreesboro native played in 48 games while tallying 2,153 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Player wasn’t the only standout that signed a free agent contract though as a couple of Volunteers also latched on to some pro teams. Wide receiver Marquez Callaway is reconnecting with former Vols teammate Alvin Kamara in the Big Easy.

Callaway hauled in 30 balls for 365 yards and six touchdowns. He also received second-team All-SEC honors as a returner (11-154-14.0, one TD punt returns; 2-37-18.5 kick returns).

A Volunteer on the other side of the ball, defensive back Nigel Warrior, will be making his way to Baltimore. The College Park, Georgia native started all 13 games at safety for the Volunteers en route to being named to the All-SEC first team.

He tied for the SEC lead in interceptions in the regular season with four, while ranking third on the Vols with 70 tackles and also had two tackles for loss and nine pass breakups.

Appalachian State defensive back Josh Thomas will also have a shot at making an NFL squad with the Buffalo Bills signing the Montgomery, Alabama native. He was fourth on the Mountaineers in total tackles (72), while also hauling in one interception.

It wasn’t the strongest draft class for Virginia Tech as only one player got selected (tight end Dalton Keene, Patriots – Rd. 3), but defensive back Reggie Floyd is getting his NFL shot with the Arizona Cardinals.

The Manassas, Virginia native finished as the Hokies third leading tackler (69) and chalked up eight pass breakups.