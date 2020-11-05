Player of the Week: Hampton QB Conor Jones

The junior finished with over 200 yards and four TDs in one quarter of action versus Cosby

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Hampton quarterback Conor Jones has been a staple of the Bulldogs offense the past couple of years, leading the charge on the ground and through the air.

Jones is efficient with his arm and feet, but it’s how junior carries himself and his teammates that’s crucial to the Carter County squad.

“He leads by example by doing those things and he just bring a tremendous amount of leadership to the team,” Hampton head coach Michael Lunsford said. “Anytime you’re getting a quarterback back, you’re getting experience back that’s always a plus.”

The three-sport athlete led the Bulldogs to a 8-4 record in 2019, including a trip to the second round of the playoffs. Despite the success, Jones was ready to reach new heights in August.

“I told the guys before we even started the season that we had an opportunity to be better than we were last year and that’s just the way it is for Hampton football each year whenever you come back.”

So far this season, the Bulldogs have a 8-1 record including a 46-6 victory over Cosby in the final week of the season. Jones chalked up 206 yards and four touchdowns in just one quarter of work.

“We had the run game, but we opened up the pass game, so that gave me the opportunity to get ready for this week,” Jones said.

“He threw the ball really well, got the ball to several receivers, ran the ball well,” Lunsford said. “When the play broke down, he scrambled and did some good things. We just had a phenomenal game all around.”

Hampton hopes to keep this momentum going heading into Friday’s first round playoff game against Oneida, which gives the Bulldogs a shot to avenge last years 14-12 postseason loss to the Indians.

“Everybody’s been wanting to work, we’ve been wanting to practice and we don’t dread and that’s just something very important for a team to have,” Jones said. “We have to have the attitude that we’re going to go out and play our best game. We don’t need to be scared because it’s playoffs, obviously it’s win or go home.”