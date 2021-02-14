Pitts has 18 as No. 6 A&M downs No. 16 Tennessee 80-70

Texas A&M’s Kayla Wells (11) eyes the basket during an NCAA college basketball game at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021. (Cassie Stricker/College Station Eagle via AP)

The Volunteers drop their third-straight against the College Station squad

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Destiny Pitts had a season-high 18 points and No. 6 Texas A&M used strong free throw shooting late to hold on for an 80-70 win over No. 16 Tennessee on Sunday.

It’s the seventh straight victory for Texas A&M (19-1, 10-1 SEC) and improves the Aggies to 8-0 against ranked opponents this season. Rennia Davis had 25 points to lead Tennessee (12-5, 6-3) after missing the team’s last game because of a medical reason.

The Volunteers hope to bounce back when they travel to Mississippi State on Tuesday.