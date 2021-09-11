Pitt holds off Tennessee to hand the Volunteers their first loss

KNOXVILLE, TN – April 24, 2021 – Head Coach Josh Heupel of the Tennessee Volunteers during the 2021 Orange and White Game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – It looked as though it was going to be a good day for Big Orange after Tennessee blocked Pitt’s punt on the Panthers first possession then punched it on the opening play of their series.

The Volunteers led 10-0 after the first quarter, but then it was Pitt’s time to shine. The Pittsburgh squad outscored their counterpart 27-10 in the second quarter, leading by seven going into the break, which was a springboard to the 41-34 win Saturday afternoon at Neyland Stadium.

Quarterback Joe Milton III started this game for Josh Heupel, but the Michigan transfer threw for just 50 yards on seven of 12 attempts. Virginia Tech transfer Hendon Hooker relieved the former Wolverine and chalked up solid numbers with 189 yards, two touchdowns and one interception on 15 of 21 passing.

Milton finished as the leading rusher with 54 yards on five carries. Wide receiver Jimmy Calloway tallied 60 yards and one touchdown on three catches with tight end Jacob Warren hauling in five balls for 55 yards and one score.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett was the leading factor for the Panthers offense with 285 passing yards and two touchdowns on 24 of 36 passing.

Tennessee looks to bounce back when they square off against Tennessee Tech next Saturday.