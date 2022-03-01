KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (Vols Network) – No. 6 Tennessee stayed perfect on the season with a 4-1 victory over ETSU in front of a sold-out crowd of 4,391 on Tuesday night at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The Vols’ pitching staff was exceptional once again, allowing just one run on five hits, to hold the Buccaneers dangerous lineup in check.

Zander Sechrist made his second consecutive midweek start and was impressive yet again, allowing just one run on two hits while striking out six in 4.2 innings of work. Camden Sewell came on in relief of Sechrist in the fifth and got UT out of the jam, striking out Ashton King to strand the tying run on third.

The Cleveland, Tennessee, native picked up his second win of the year after tossing 3.1 shutout innings and setting a career high with seven strikeouts out of the pen.

Veteran lefty Redmond Walsh slammed the door to earn his first save of the year, retiring the side in order in the top of the ninth.

Buccaneers’ starter Landon Smiddy did well to hold the Vols’ potent lineup in check for the first three innings before running into some trouble in the fourth.

Reigning SEC Player of the Week Trey Lipscomb broke the 0-0 tie with his team-leading fifth home run of the season, a two-run shot over the right-field wall in the bottom of the fourth inning.

The Buccaneers and Vols are back in action this weekend with a trio of games. ETSU is traveling to Winthrop for a three game series with Tennessee taking on Texas, Baylor and Oklahoma in the Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic in Houston.