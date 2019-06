ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) The Pirates wasted no time securing the upper hand against the Twins by scoring six runs in the first frame and that’s all Bristol would need, taking down Elizabethton 6-2 Thursday night at Riverside Park.

The victory marks the Pirates third win of the season and they hope to keep the momentum going when they start a home three-game series against Princeton on Friday. The Twins look to get back in the win column when they travel to Greeneville over the weekend.