Pinson leads No. 19 Missouri to 73-64 win at No. 6 Tennessee

Missouri players react after defeating Tennessee in an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, in Knoxville, Tenn. (Calvin Mattheis/Knoxville New-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

The Volunteers turned the ball over 18 times in the 73-64 loss

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Xavier Pinson scored 27 points to lead No. 19 Missouri to a 73-64 road victory over No. 6 Tennessee.

Pinson became the first opponent to score more than 20 points against the Volunteers this season. Dru Smith added 18 for the Tigers, who improved to 10-2 overall and 4-2 in the SEC.

Yves Pons paced Tennessee with 20 points. Victor Bailey and Josiah-Jordan James each scored 12 for the Volunteers, who have lost their last two games to fall to 10-3 overall and 4-3 in the SEC. Tennessee played without freshman standout Jaden Springer, who missed the game with an ankle injury.

The Volunteers look to snap out of the funk when they host Mississippi State on Tuesday.