Piney Flats native Jason Abram wins Grundéns Stop 4 Lake Eufaula

EUFAULA, Ala. (WJHL) – Tri-Cities own Jason Abram is one again on top of the Major League Fishing landscape after taking home first place at Lake Eufaula Sunday afternoon.

This was Abram’s second Pro Circuit trophy, coming with a check that was worth over $100,000.

BREAKING: Jason Abram is the @GrundensUSA Stop 4 Presented by @areaccessories Champion! He won the @TackleWarehouse Pro Circuit Presented by @badboymowers event on Lake Eufaula with a four-day total of 66 pounds, 4 ounces!#WEAREbassfishing pic.twitter.com/TcjewXmL5J — MLF BIG5 (@MLFBIG5official) May 16, 2021

Abram weighed in 20 pounds, 3 ounces on day one to start the event in second place. He continued that pace as his second and third days ended with the results of 13-5 and 18-11, respectively. He was 1-11 behind first place, but he was able to register a limit of 14-1 for a total of 66-4 on the final day.