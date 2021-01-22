PHOTOS: Baseball’s Hank Aaron through the years

ATLANTA, Ga. (WKRG) -- The Atlanta Braves are remembering Hall of Famer Hank Aaron. The Mobile native has died at the age of 86. Braves Chairman Terry McGuirk tweeted condolences Friday morning, saying, "it is with great sadness we share the passing of our home run king, Hank Aaron."

Aaron was born in Mobile, Alabama in 1934. He played in sandlots and briefly played in the Negro Leagues and minor leagues through his youth. At the age of 20, Aaron made his Major League Debut and started his 23-year-career with the then-Milwaukee Braves.