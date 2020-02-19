Photo shows Ryan Newman standing up in hospital ‘fully alert’

DAYTONA, Fla. (WJHL) – Officials with Roush Fenway racing have updated the public on the driver Ryan Newman’s status after a fiery crash at the Daytona 500 over the weekend.

In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, officials with Roush Fenway Racing said in part, “The veteran driver is fully alert and walking around Halifax Medical Center. True to his jovial nature, he has also been joking around with staff, friends, and family while spending time playing with his two daughters.”

Ryan Newman Continues Great Improvement: pic.twitter.com/66rToCHGsj — Roush Fenway (@roushfenway) February 19, 2020

The post on social media also showed a photo, as seen above, that was captioned “Ryan Newman Continues Great Improvement.”

