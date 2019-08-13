PHILLIPS HOMER AND MARIN START PUSH TWINS PAST YANKEES 4-2

ELIZABETHTON, TN – A three-run home run from Parker Phillips in the third inning and six stellar innings from starter Andriu Marin led the Elizabethton Twins to victory Monday night, beating the Pulaski Yankees 4-2.

While the Yankees struck first, scoring a run on two hits and two errors in the first inning, Marin was nothing short of phenomenal after the unearned run scored. He retired 17 of his final 19 batters, 11 on strikeouts. Two doubles from Pulaski center fielder Ryder Green were the only two times a batter reached base through the sixth inning.

Elizabethton only scored in one inning, but the four runs the Twins put up on the scoreboard in the third were enough to power the team to victory.

As it has for much of the season, the bats came alive with two outs, as Ruben Santana walked, Charles Mack singled, and Matt Wallner doubled home Santana to tie the score at 1-1. On the very next pitch, Phillips crushed a home run to left field to break the tie and put Elizabethton on top 4-1.

It was Phillips’ fifth home run of the season and third in as many days. For the Twins, it was the first time holding a lead over Pulaski at the conclusion of an inning all season.

Of the 38 innings the two team had played before the third inning Monday, Pulaski had led for 36 of those 38 innings. The two innings the Yankees had not led were ties after the first during the series the two teams played at Calfee Park July 1-3.

Elizabethton couldn’t score again after the third inning, but it did not matter. After Marin left the game, Owen Griffith pitched a scoreless seventh, his first appearance since June 23 after spending over a month on the 7-Day IL.

Frandy Torres surrendered a run in the eight, but retired the final five batters he faced, including a 1-2-3 ninth to end his outing with four strikeouts.

The E-Twins look to win the series with Pulaski Tuesday night at 6:30 p.m. as Cody Laweryson makes his first start against the Yankees this year.