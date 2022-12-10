(WJHL) – Five ETSU football players earned additional all-conference honors from Phil Steele on Friday, while a sixth earned his first postseason honor of 2022.

Senior running back Jacob Saylors landed on the First Team offense, was a Second Team all-purpose player and Third Team honoree as a kickoff returner.

Linebacker Chandler Martin and defensive back Alijah Huzzie, both of whom have entered their names in the Transfer Portal, earned First Team spots on defense.

Center Joe Schreiber and place kicker Tyler Keltner found homes on the Second Team for their efforts in 2022.

Wide receiver Will Huzzie is the new addition to the list of Bucs earning postseason honors. The redshirt junior finished the year with 42 receptions, 541 yards and six touchdowns.