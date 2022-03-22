BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bristol Motor Speedway will play host to its second dirt race in track history with the event taking place in about a month, but unlike last years dirt race, it will take place at night.

A big reason the event was moved was the fact that the drivers were essentially driving with their eyes closed, given they couldn’t see with the dust kicking up from the dirt. Legendary driver Richard Petty mentioned how difficult it was to gauge the track conditions.

“We watched the race last year and it started off so muddy they couldn’t see, and then it got so dusty they couldn’t see – and then it finally got back to basically like it was when it was just cement,” Petty said. “So, you had two or three different races in the race.”

Ty Dillon had his own struggles at the Last Great Coliseum last spring, starting 39th and finishing 26th. He brought up there’s always going to be some questionable conditions when dealing with the dirt.

“I think anytime you have a dry, midday dirt race, the dirt just gets so dried out that it’s hard not to keep the dust down. So, I think that’s the hopes for the night race – keep moisture in the air, keep the dust down for not only the fans, but the drivers, too.”

The Food City Dirt Race takes place April 17 at 7 p.m.