Patterson steps up, leads No. 20 Hokies past NC State 45-24

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Tech redshirt sophomore quarterback Quincy Patterson II came off the bench to throw two touchdown passes and run for another score, leading No. 20 Virginia Tech to a 45-24 victory over NC State Saturday night.

Hokie tight end James Mitchell was a menace in the passing game as the former Union standout led the Tech receivers with 68 yards and one touchdown on three catches.

Despite playing without 23 players and four coaches because of coronavirus issues and injuries – including starting quarterback Hendon Hooker – the Hokies raced to an early 17-0 lead in a season opener delayed two weeks because of two COVID-related postponements.