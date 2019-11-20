Patrick Henry falls to Auburn in state semifinals, 3-1

Last year, the Patrick Henry High School volleyball team welcomed undefeated Auburn High into its gym for a match-up in the state semifinals. Patrick Henry won, then won its first-ever state title afterwards.

The two schools met for a rematch Tuesday night, in the state semifinals again.

To Patrick Henry High School we go. What an environment, both student sections were packed which made for an awesome atmosphere.

It was tied, 1-1 heading into the 3rd set and Ella Maiden continued to hound opposing defenses. Her 3rd attempt at a kill is successful for the Lady Rebels point.

But the Lady Eagles dominated this set. The score is 24-11 which is rarely seen again Patrick Henry, and Anna McGuire sends this one over and drops it into the hole of the defense to win the 3rd set.

To the 4th, with the Lady Rebels hanging in there. Auburn High tries to get this shot past Abigail Belcher but she says no thank you. That point makes it 21-17, Lady Rebels hanging in there.

But the Lady Eagles were in control for these last two sets. Allyson Martin gets the kill to seal the deal. It was an uncharacteristic night from Patrick Henry, intense night and the players just couldn’t get it over the net consistently.

Auburn moves on and the Rebels’ season ends in the state semifinals.