Packers torch Titans in Green Bay’s winter wonderland

Green Bay Packers’ Davante Adams gets past Tennessee Titans’ Adoree’ Jackson for a topuchdown catch before an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Titans will have to wait another week to clinch their first division title since 2008 after the Packers picked apart Tennessee’s secondary for a 40-14 win Sunday night at Lambeau Field.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers finished with 231 yards and four touchdowns and one interception on 21 of 25 passes. Wide receiver Davante Adams hauled in 11 of those balls for 142 yards and three touchdowns. Running back AJ Dillon also pitched in 124 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries, while fellow back Aaron Jones carried the rock for 94 yards.

Unlike their Green Bay counterparts, the Titans aerial attack struggled in America’s Dairyland. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill finished with just 121 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions on 11 of 24 passes. Running back Derrick Henry was the lone bright spot tallying 98 yards on 23 carries.

The Titans look to get back in the win column when they travel to the Texans, while the Colts hosts the Jaguars.