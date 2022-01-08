Over 200 wrestlers, 18 teams compete at the Brawl in the Hall

St. Albans from West Virginia won the team title, four Tri-Cities squads rounded out the top five

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – One of the area’s most pristine wrestling tournaments, the Bill Brimer Brawl in the Hall, featured some of the state’s best wrestlers on Saturday at Tennessee High.

Numerous Tri-Cities grapplers took home titles, but it was St. Albans from West Virginia that won the tournament team championship after featuring seven wrestlers in the finals.

Following the Mountain State squad, Dobyns-Bennett came in second with David Crockett rounding out the podium. Greeneville and John Battle closed out the top five.