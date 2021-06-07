Otters second half push falls short as Tri-Cities ties Virginia Beach United

The Otters came into Sunday five points behind their South Atlantic Division foe

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Despite finding the back of the net first, the Otters weren’t able to connect in the second half with Sunday’s home contest ending in a 1-1 tie against Virginia Beach United.

The Otters broke their goose egg in the 38th minute when captain Guillermo Segovia blasted his shot to the upper corner. Tri-Cities went into the break with a 1-0 lead, but it was short lived.

Virginia Beach was adamant about finding the equalizer and it took three chances, but they finally tickled the twine in the 55th minute.

The tie gives the Otters a 1-3-1 record and they will look to get back in the win column when they host West Virginia United on Wednesday.