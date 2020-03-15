1  of  4
Otters Season Slated to Start on Time

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Even through all the sports push backs, cancellations and suspensions, the United Soccer League – League Two season is still expected to start on its original date.

The Tri-Cities Otters released this statement on their Facebook page:

Tri-Cities is coming off a season in which they broke a handful of team records. The Otters have plenty of returning talent making its way back to the squad, which means they’re expected to be a force in the South Atlantic Division along with the Southern Conference.

The regular season starts on May 6 with a home showdown against Asheville FC.

